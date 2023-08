Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa R got the better of his semi-final opponent Fabiano Caruana in a dramatic fashion to reach the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 in Azerbaijan on Monday.

The 18-year-old got the better of the American-Italian Caruana 3.5-2.5 in the last four of the prestigious event to advance to the championship match against Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen.

The win makes Praggnanandhaa the youngest-ever player to enter the final of the coveted tournament.