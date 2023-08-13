FIDE World Cup: Indian GM D Gukesh Sets up Quarters Clash Against Magnus Carlsen, Arjun Erigasi to Face R Praggnanandha

Indian GM D Gukesh will square up against Magnus Carlsen in the quarterfinal of the FIDE World Cup which is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Gukesh got the better of Hao Wang in the fifth round of the event 1.5-0.5, while Carlsen steamrolled past Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0.

Gukesh got the beating of Andrey Esipenko in the fourth round after wins over SL Narayanan, and Misratdin Isakdarov following his opening-round bye.

Arjun Erigasi also progressed to the subsequent round in the World Cup with his 1.5-0.5 win over Nils Grandelius.

Erigasi was also handed a bye in the first round before he went on to beat Sergei Azarov in the second round, Vladimir Fedoseev in the third and Javakhoir Sindarov in the fourth before outclassing Grandelius.

Praggnanandhaa R also progressed to the quarterfinal clash with his win over Ferenc Berkes and will face off against Erigasi in the final-eight clash, thereby guaranteeing that at least one Indian will reach the semi-finals of the prestigious event.

Praggnanandhaa was through to the second round after an opening-round bye. He got the better of Maxime Lagarde in the second round, before brushing aside the challenge of David Navara in the third.

His fourth-round opponent was Hikaru Nakamura, who conceded defeat to the Indin, before Praggnanandhaa overpowered Berkes to reach the quarters.

Nijat Abasov reached the quarterfinal of the event with his 2-0 win over AR Saleh Salem in the fifth round, to set up an encounter.

Leiner Dominguez Perez overcame stiff competition from Alexey Sarana as he triumphed 1.5-0.5 and will face off against Fabiano Caruana in the last eight encounter as the Italian-American got the beating of Jan Krzystof Duda 1.5-0.5 in their fifth round clash.

The Indian contingent at the FIDE World Cup has fared really well, which is a testament to the growing interest and expertise in the nation for the game of Chess.