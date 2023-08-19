CHANGE LANGUAGE
FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa R Plays Out Thrilling Draw Against Fabiano Caruana in First Game of Semifinals

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:52 IST

Azerbaijan

R Praggnanandhaa (FIDE Chess Twitter)

The 17-year-old waged a gritty battle against the American to share the spoils in 78 moves. Having drawn Saturday’s encounter with black pieces, the Indian GM now has the advantage of playing with white on Sunday.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held fancied American player Fabiano Caruana to a draw in the first game of the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa waged a gritty battle against the American to share the honours in 78 moves.

Having drawn Saturday’s encounter with black pieces, the Indian GM now has the advantage of playing with white on Sunday.

Meanwhile, world no.1 Magnus Carlsen took a big step towards the final by beating local favourite Nijat Abasov in game 1 of the two-game classical series.

The second Indian after legendary Vishwanathan Anand to reach the semifinals of the World Cup, Praggnanandhaa booked a spot in the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
