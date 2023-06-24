FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 Pools and Match Schedule Revealed

The highly anticipated FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 was officially launched today at a ceremony which took place at the Mercure Living Hotel, Putrajaya, Malaysia, attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia, YB Hannah Yeoh and MHC President, Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal.

On this occasion, the pools and match schedule of the tournament were revealed. Malaysia is in Group A with Argentina, Australia, and Chile, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Group B, India, Spain, Korea, and Canada are in Group C, and the Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand are in Group D.

The pools were established on the basis of the very first FIH Junior World Rankings.

The Pools for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 are out! #RisingStarsThe tournament will be played from 5-16th December 2023. Find out more details here: https://t.co/Re0hmAEnQi#JWC2023 #HockeyEquals #Malaysia pic.twitter.com/EIjkzxdirJ — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 24, 2023

The 16 teams from around the world will all be vying for the coveted championship title from 5th to 16th of December 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil, which will be the competition venue for this championship.

Another highlight of the ceremony was the introduction of the event’s official logo. The green colour of the logo was chosen as the main colour in the production of the design as a symbol of love for the environment as well as highlighting elements of the Hibiscus, the National Flower and the Hornbill which is the pride of Malaysians.

The magnificent skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Merdeka 118, which is the second-tallest tower in the world, the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), as well as the Kuala Lumpur Tower, were also incorporated in the design of the official logo, which helped the world get to know Malaysia better.

Additionally, the Putrajaya Bridge, a representation of the grandeur of the city, is a significant component that is highlighted in the design. It is generally known that Putrajaya serves as the administrative hub for the Malaysian government, housing all of the country’s ministries and departments.

16 teams will be participating at the FIH FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023. The Pools for the tournament will be revealed in minutes from now! #RisingStars Watch the Pool announcement ceremony LIVE on https://t.co/71D0pOpuZ8 pic.twitter.com/otkUk2CB7G — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 24, 2023

Through a video recording, FIH President Tayyab Ikram delivered a message and congratulated the 16 teams who qualified to play in the 13th edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup:

“Through its ‘athletes first’ approach, mentioned in the new Empowerment and Engagement strategy that was recently launched, FIH has made youth a strong focus going forward. The FIH Junior World Cups play a crucial role in this regard.

Furthermore, as one of my priorities as FIH President is to highlight the powerful contributions hockey can make outside of the sport itself for individuals, community and society – with the important topic of sustainability being an integral part of this ambition - I look forward to seeing the ways this will be realized in this event.