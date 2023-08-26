CHANGE LANGUAGE
Finally Have a Worlds Medal: HS Prannoy on Securing History Against Viktor Axelsen

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 08:00 IST

Copenhagen, Denmark

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy (PTI)

HS Prannoy battled past defending champion Viktor Axelsen to enter the semi-finals and assure himself of his first-ever medal at the World Championships.

India’s highest-ranked men’s singles player HS Prannoy fought back from a game down to overpower local favourite and defending champion Viktor Axelsen at the Roal Arena in the quarterfinals to assure himself his first BWF World Championships medal in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

“O’ yes! I finally have a worlds medal," said Prannoy after ensuring his maiden medal after as he once again showed his big-match temperament as he fought back from a game down to outwit the world No. 1 in a nail-biter.

The 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 win makes Prannoy the fifth Indian men’s singles player to win a medal in the BWF World Championships and also extends India’s record of having at least one medallist in the prestigious event since 2011.

Prannoy played under immense pressure with the home crowd rooting for the world No. 1 Axelsen.

“I just zoned out, the only thing under my control is me. I was actually not thinking anything else today, just thinking what to do to take the next five points," the world number 9 said.

“A lot of thinking I was doing inside but was not aware of what was happening around. I was pretty much in my zone after the second game."

Talking about his new shots, Prannoy said: “Before coming for Worlds, we had a week’s time, all we do was practice some few shots, learn something new, so there was this shot at 19-19 yesterday, that didn’t work but the guts to try something new is a never-ending process.

“We are trying to find new shots because we are playing against top 10, top 20 every week. I might come out with a new shot next week."

BWF World Championship Semi-final: HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn | LIVE

He will now face 3rd seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, who packed off Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei 18-21, 21-15, 21-13.

(With inputs from Agencies)

