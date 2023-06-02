First-of-its-kind CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Aims to Bring Much-needed Motorsport Revolution in India

The franchise leagues are taking over the sporting world by storm. In the past two decades, we have witnessed sports go the franchise way, especially in India. The revolution started with the Indian Premier League and it became a mammoth success which opened doors for other sports to try their hand in the franchise league where they bring players from all over the globe and put them in the teams alongside Indian stars and then compete at a high standard with a pinch of glamour in it.

While now it’s time for motorsports to enter the race as India witnessed a monumental revolution in the world of Supercross Racing on Wednesday. Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor was in New Delhi to unveil the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). This groundbreaking league is the first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together riders worldwide to compete in various formats and categories.

The event was held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium where the demonstration of Supercross Racing stole the limelight. The bikes were flying in the air to boost the adrenaline rush of every motorsport fan. India have a strong fanbase of motorsport but it is yet to be able to crack the formula to make it a success with local competition in the country.

But it might change with the Indian Supercross Racing League as they have brought two of the biggest automobile brands together to tie up with the league - CEAT and Toyota.

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is all set to revolutionize the world of motorsports, bringing together adrenaline-pumping action and fierce competition. With CEAT as the title sponsor and Toyota Hilux as the official vehicle partner of ISRL, this partnership between the brands and the league is a testament to their shared values of innovation, performance, and pushing boundaries.

The inaugural season will commence at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital, New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by thrilling events in prominent cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. From October to December 2023, fans across these cities will witness the breathtaking displays of skills, daring manoeuvres, and high-speed action that will redefine Supercross racing.

“The launch of the Indian Supercross Racing League today is a watershed moment for all of us in the motocross community,” says CS Santosh, India’s most accomplished supercross champion. “India has tremendous potential and talent in this arena and I’m confident that the league has the tenacity to present a platform for all budding racers, who will showcase the world their talent, skills and endurance. The Indian Supercross Racing League will be the IPL for motocross and I can’t wait to see the first season get underway in October this year.”

“The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League aims to capture the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts, showcasing the spirit of adventure and pushing boundaries," says Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd “The launch of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (CISRL) is a significant development for India’s motorsports and automobile industry. The league aims to provide a platform for young riders to emerge and nurture their talent with international riders, attract attention from sponsors and manufacturers. It will also create great opportunity for auto manufacturers to showcase their futuristic products and innovative technologies. The ISRL is a positive step to boost the growth and recognition of motorsports in India, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the auto industry through exposure to world-class competition.”

top videos

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Akbar Ibrahim, President, FMSCI, said, “The federation is overwhelmed with the thought process and the initiative undertaken by SXI team, in elevating the motorsport culture in the country. This initiative will not only bring global talent to the country but also provide a platform to nurture young talent and position India on the global map of the sport.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Arjun Kapoor said, “From the early days of my childhood, I was captivated by the sheer excitement and thrill of Supercross Racing. Today, as I look around this magnificent arena, filled with the roar of engines and the palpable excitement in the air, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will host the world’s finest riders battling it out on our home soil but have also paved the way for future generations to embrace the thrills and joys of Supercross.”