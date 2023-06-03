CHANGE LANGUAGE
Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy Wins 28 Medals at Gurugram District Tournament
Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy Wins 28 Medals at Gurugram District Tournament

Published By: Feroz Khan

IANS

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 11:33 IST

Gurgaon, India

The Gurugram District Badminton tournament recently saw many exuberant performances from the players as Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy hogged the limelight with a total of 28 medals, including 20 gold and 8 silver medals across 30 event categories.

With over 150 participants representing the Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy, their extraordinary skills and unwavering determination left a lasting impression.

The athletes received invaluable guidance and support from a team of 8 experienced coaches, including Coach Nitin Mahiwal and Coach Ankit Kumar, throughout the tournament.

Saanvi Aneja and Aryan Dangi, two top athletes from the academy, showcased their dominance in the competition by winning four gold medals each.

Aum Karan’s remarkable prowess earned two gold medals and one silver, contributing significantly to the academy’s success.

Shriya Mongia and Yashodara Prasad displayed exemplary teamwork, securing two gold medals in their respective categories.

Commenting on the accomplishments of the athletes from Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy at the Gurugram District Badminton Association Tournament, Coach Ankit Kumar expressed immense pride. He said in a statement, “We are extremely proud of our athletes’ outstanding achievements at the Gurugram District Badminton Association Tournament. Their dedication, perseverance, and remarkable performances are a testament to their hard work and our academy’s commitment to nurturing talent."

    Meanwhile, in the tournament, Surjit Singh Badminton Academy won 4 gold and 7 silver medals, and Deuce Badminton Academy, secured 4 gold and 4 silver medals.

    The Gurugram District Badminton Tournament celebrated excellence and showcased the immense talent and passion for badminton in the region.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    Feroz Khan
    first published:June 03, 2023, 11:33 IST
    last updated:June 03, 2023, 11:33 IST