Floyd Mayweather to Square Up Against John Gotti III in Exhibition Bout

Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is to take on John Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious former New York crime boss, in an exhibition bout in South Florida in June.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, but continues to appear in fights that do not count towards his career record.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The 30-year-old Gotti had a 5-1 record in MMA fights with his most recent appearance a loss to Nick Alley in 2020. After switching to boxing, Gotti has a 2-0 record.

The fighter is the grandson of John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family who died in prison in 2002.

Gotti, speaking at a press conference with Mayweather, said he had been a fan of Hall of Famer Mayweather since he was a young child but that he was ready to take him on in the ring in Sunrise.

“Make no mistake, June 11, I’m bringing bad intentions to that man," he said. “And I don’t care if it’s an exhibition or not, you started to fight me. It’s no quarter. So it’s kill or be killed."

Mayweather has previously fought reality television stars and You Tube fighters in some of his exhibitions but Gotti promised he would be a tougher opponent.

“I think I should take the fight to him," he said. “I’m going to show him different looks, something that these past YouTubers, whatever you want to call them, didn’t do because they all suck."

Mayweather said he had been trying to set up a fight with Gotti for two years and was a friend of his father, John Gotti Jr.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“I’m friends with his dad. That’s what people don’t know. I’ve always been friends with the Gotti family. That’s what a lot of people don’t know," Mayweather said.

“For 27 years, I’ve been competing at the highest level. And I will continue to have fun, entertain until I’m ready to say, you know what? Enough is enough."

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here