Former Formula 1 Driver Nicholas Latifi Quits Racing To Pursue MBA

Former Formula 1 Driver Nicholas Latifi took the internet by storm after he made a shocking announcement yesterday. The Canadian motorsports driver said that he would quit racing to pursue an MBA at London Business School.

Sharing the shocking piece of information, Latifi conveyed, “Growing up, I always had a keen interest in the world of business, and I always said it was something I would’ve studied at university had I not gone the racing route. With that in mind, and knowing I might be taking a break from racing, I decided that I want to pursue an MBA degree and focus on something that would transform the next phase of my life. An MBA was always something that I had contemplated doing post-racing life, even if that had been into my late 30s and early 40s." Latifi added that his MBA programme at London Business School is scheduled to start next month.

Life Update!I wanted to let everyone know what I’ve been up to and what my plans are for the future. pic.twitter.com/NJKHISrtgd — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) July 18, 2023

Nicholas Latifi had already made up his mind that he would not be open to switching to other racing categories. Latifi, at the same time, stated that this was not a complete goodbye to his racing career. He just felt like it was the right time to pursue what he always planned for and is eager about his next adventure.

“This is not necessarily a goodbye to the racing world forever. Racing…is still something I am extremely passionate about”, Latifi concluded.

Nicholas Latifi shot to fame, having secured his career-best result of a seventh-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021. He took part in 61 Formula 1 races for Williams. The racer remained away from the spotlight after losing his berth at the end of last year.

Williams had decided to replace Latifi with rookie Logan Sargeant in 2022. A report published by Sky Sports claimed that Latifi had received death threats after his crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December 2021. His unfortunate crash resulted in Lewis Hamilton’s world championship title loss.

After putting up an impressive show in Formula 2, Nicholas Latifi earned his spot as a Williams driver, along with George Russell for the 2020 Formula 1 season. He secured P11 finishes in Austria, Monza and Imola in his first year.