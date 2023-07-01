Former WWE Wrestler Darren Drozdov Passes Away at Age 54

Former WWE wrestler Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30 at the age of 54. The WWE shared the saddening news with the fans as one of the gifted in-ring performers in the company’s history died of natural causes.

Before joining WWE, Drozdov also tried his hands at American football as he played the sport at the University of Maryland before stints in the NFL with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos.

“We are sad to share our beloved Darren passed away this morning of natural causes. There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now," Drozdov released a statement.

Drozdov was part of some of the very interesting storylines in the 1990s - the Legion of Doom teaming with Animal and his Droz’s World vignettes.

In an unfortunate in-ring accident, Drozdov hurt himself in 1999 which rendered him a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

“We lived this journey with him over the past 24 years. We were always there through the good times and the bad, and provided him with our unconditional love. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone. All of his fans, teammates, colleagues, and friends for all the love and support he received over the years. You all gave him meaning, purpose and something to live for. He loved each and every one of you and cherished the conversations, notes and letters he received. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back," the statement read.

The family thanked WWE for treating Drozdov like a family and helped him with the treatment over the years.

“We also would also like to thank WWE for treating him like family, and for all of their love, support and stepping up to make sure that Darren always had the proper care and treatment needed to live in his condition over the past 24 years," the family stated.