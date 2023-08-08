Has F1 Become Boring With Max Verstappen's Domination? Lando Norris Reacts

Two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen continues to be a dominant force in Formula 1.

The Dutch driver continues to reign supreme in the ongoing season as well and is on course to win a third consecutive World Championship title.

Red Bull Racing have won all the Grand Prix this year with Max claiming six wins, whereas his teammate Sergio Perez has clinched two.

While it’s been said that fans could be getting bored of Verstappen and Red’s Bull’s unchallenged success, McLaren driver Lando Norris while praising his rival.

When asked if he thought the sport was getting boring with Red Bull and Verstappen almost always on the podium, Norris replied, “I think it’s good. I think it’s exciting. There are one or two boring races every now and then but I think it is so good. I think the sport’s still growing massively.”

Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest racers of all time and one of Verstappen’s arch-rivals, has asked Formula 1 to change some rules and check Red Bull who are currently miles ahead of other teams as far as their cars are concerned.

According to Hamilton, “The FIA should set a time when everyone is allowed to start developing next year’s car.”

Hamilton states how Red Bull have already started developing a new car and are going to dominate the circuit next year as well.

The 7-time World Champion reckons this is as unfair to others.

Verstappen reacted to Hamilton’s suggestion by saying that when he reigned supreme in the sport, it was all well and no one talked about it

Max claims this is how F1 works and added, “A lot of things in life are unfair. You just have to deal with it.”

Verstappen won the last Belgian Grand Prix and will be looking forward to his third World Title this year with his continuous dominance over the rest of the pack.

With the Dutch Grand Prix, the racer is looking to win at his home track and continue the winning streak