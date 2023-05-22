Francis Ngannou's PFL Deal 'Makes No Sense to' UFC President Dana White

The dispute between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and UFC President Dana White reached new heights in recent time. Ngannou signed a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighter’s League) earlier this week. Ngannou scripted history after departing from UFC as the reigning heavyweight champion in January. White has now opened up on the Cameroonian’s much-talked-about move to PFL. In a sensational interview, White stated that Ngannou’s deal with the PFL “makes no sense” to him.

“Based on what I know about the deal, which is not much, it makes no sense to me. You’re going to pay a guy not to fight for a year, and it’s already been like [14] months. He’s fought three times in the last three years. It’s just not what we do here. It’s not what we do. And the day that we released him, I knew exactly what was going to happen. Francis wants to take zero risks, doesn’t want to take any chances, and he obviously didn’t want to take a chance with Jon Jones — and after we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane, I don’t blame him," White said at UFC Vegas 73’s post-match press conference.

Francis Ngannou’s deal with PFL provides him equity in the company. The new deal also offers the 36-year-old a role on the PFL board of directors. In the new role, he will reportedly become the chairman of PFL’s expansion into Africa. Ngannou is expected to make his promotional PFL debut next year. Ngannou, in all likelihood, will be pursuing his pro boxing debut in the second half of this year.

Francis Ngannou is the world’s current no.1-ranked heavyweight fighter in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). He had left UFC after recording a staggering six-fight winning streak. His splendid run also included successes against former two-time champions Stipe Miocic and Gane.

Francis Ngannou also has spectacular wins over former champions Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. Ngannou, one of the finest players ever to take part in MMA, defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. With 12 wins via knockout, Ngannou has a record of a 17-3 in MMA.