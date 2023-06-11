CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Latest Updates, Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: The Serbian goes in search of a record 23rd Grand Slam Title as the Norwegian looks for a first

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 17:52 IST

Paris, France

Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud
Novak Djokovic is just one win away from his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship.

He will face Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday.

It is the No. 3-seeded Djokovic’s 34th major title match and No. 4 Ruud’s third.

By winning Sunday, Djokovic would break a tie with Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Slam trophies — including 14 at Roland Garros — but has been sidelined since January with a hip injury and had surgery during this French Open.

“I put myself, again, in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy. I’ve been very fortunate that most of the matches in Read More

Key Events

Jun 11, 2023 17:52 IST

French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

Djokovic getting a few touches in ahead of the impending final.

Jun 11, 2023 17:50 IST

French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

Talk about history!

Jun 11, 2023 17:43 IST

French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

Massive support for the Serbian in France.

Jun 11, 2023 17:22 IST

French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

We are minutes away from the culmination of an exciting edition of the clay court swing as Djokovic seeks to pick up his second title of the season to follow up on his Australian triumph.

Jun 11, 2023 17:15 IST

French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

Hello and welcome to our LIVE stream of the French Open 2023 Men’s Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

The Serbian goes in search of his record 23rd Grand Slam title on Parisian clay, while his Norwegian challenger eyes his first.

 

tournaments I’ve played in the last few years, there is history on the line,” Djokovic said after eliminating No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. “I like the feeling. It’s a privilege.”

The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired after last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

Djokovic’s first Grand Slam title came in 2008 at the Australian Open, which he has won 10 times. He’s collected seven at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open — in 2016 and 2021.

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Ruud is a 24-year-old from Norway who is bidding for his first Slam title. Last season, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic has won all four previous matchups against Ruud, taking all eight sets they have played against each other.

“I’m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan,” Ruud said, “and just know I’m going to have to play my best game — my ‘A’ game, my best level that I’ve ever played — if I want to have a chance against him.”

On what date will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played on the 11th of June 2023 Sunday.

Where will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.

At what time will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be begin at 6 PM IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudon?

The LIVE telecast of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be available on the Sony Network.

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudon?

The LIVE streaming of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be available on the Sony LIV application.

