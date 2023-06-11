French Open 2023 Men's Finals LIVE Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

Read more

tournaments I’ve played in the last few years, there is history on the line,” Djokovic said after eliminating No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. “I like the feeling. It’s a privilege.”

The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired after last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

Djokovic’s first Grand Slam title came in 2008 at the Australian Open, which he has won 10 times. He’s collected seven at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open — in 2016 and 2021.

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Ruud is a 24-year-old from Norway who is bidding for his first Slam title. Last season, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic has won all four previous matchups against Ruud, taking all eight sets they have played against each other.

“I’m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan,” Ruud said, “and just know I’m going to have to play my best game — my ‘A’ game, my best level that I’ve ever played — if I want to have a chance against him.”

On what date will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played on the 11th of June 2023 Sunday.

Where will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.

At what time will the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be begin at 6 PM IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudon?

The LIVE telecast of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be available on the Sony Network.

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruudon?

The LIVE streaming of the French Open 2023 Final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be available on the Sony LIV application.