French Open 2023: Miyu Kato, Aldila Sutjiadi Duo Disqualified After Japanese Hits Ballgirl Inadvertently
1-MIN READ

French Open 2023: Miyu Kato, Aldila Sutjiadi Duo Disqualified After Japanese Hits Ballgirl Inadvertently

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 17:56 IST

Paris, France

French Open 2023: Miyu Kato, Aldila Sutjiadi Duo Disqualified After Japanese Hits Ballgirl Inadvertently

Standing at the net, Kato gently lobbed a ball in the direction of the ballgirl standing at the opposite end of Court 14 but it hit the youngster on the back of the head. Kato was initially warned but the supervisor was then called to the court and the pair were disqualified from the third-round matcha

Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open on Sunday after a ballgirl was accidentally hit by a gentle-looking Kato backhand.

The incident happened when the Japanese player and her Indonesian partner were leading 3-1 in the second set after opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo had claimed the opener.

Standing at the net, Kato gently lobbed a ball in the direction of the ballgirl standing at the opposite end of Court 14 but it hit the youngster on the back of the head.

top videos

    Kato, 28, immediately apologised to the girl who was crying and shaking.

    Kato was warned but the supervisor was then called to the court and the pair were disqualified from the third-round match after Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo had protested to the umpire.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:June 04, 2023, 17:56 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 17:56 IST