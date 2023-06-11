French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Clinches 23rd Grand Slam Title With Win Over Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic picked up his record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open as he got the better of Norwegian challenger Casper Ruud in straight sets at the Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The world no.3 ranked Serb breezed past his opponent 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to claim his third French Open title and 23rd grand slam title overall.

The title makes Djokovic the most decorated men’s player in the history of the game as he goes past Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 grand slam titles.

Ruud was looking to claim his first major title, but as it turned out, he will have to wait a bit longer to get his hands on his maiden major.

However, he fought hard against probably the best tennis player in the long history of the sport and threw everything he had at the Serb.

The Norwegian was up by three games in the first set before Djokovic registered his first winning game of the final encounter on Court Phillipe Chatrier, but the Serb showed his experience by clawing his way back before taking the first set on a tiebreaker.

The second set was a straightforward affair as the Serbian star clinched it 6-3 without any fuss after managing to break the Norwegian.

The third set was evenly contested up until the 10th game as the score was tied at 5-5. The Serb rose to the occasion as he broke Ruud’s serve in the 11th game to make it 6-5 in his favour and then seal the deal with his service to make it 7-5 in the third set and clinch the coveted title.

Ruud went down in the finals of the tournament in Roland Garros for a second straight season as he succumbed to Djokovic today, just as he did to Nadal in the previous edition of the event.

But, let that take nothing away from the youngster, who put up a valiant fight and is sure to scale heights in the future, given his promise.