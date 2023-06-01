French Open 2023: Still no Women's Matches in Night Sessions at Roland Garros

When the French Open introduced night sessions a year ago, just one of the 10 matches scheduled for under the lights in the main stadium featured women.

That drew criticism from Tennis Hall of Famer and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King, among others — both as a matter of fairness and because that sort of exposure is the best way to bring more attention to players.

Well, so far in 2023, all of the first four-night sessions have featured men’s matches.

“If the tournament is not going to change it, then there’s nothing we can do,” 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open finalist Sloane Stephens said.

Thursday night’s second-round contest in Court Philippe Chatrier originally was supposed to be France’s Gael Monfils against Denmark’s Holger Rune, the sixth-seeded man. After Monfils withdrew from the tournament late Wednesday, that was replaced by 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev against Alex Molcan.

WHO ELSE PLAYS THURSDAY?

The remained of the second-round lineup includes defending champion and No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek against Claire Liu of the United States, 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff against Julia Grabher of Austria, and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina against teenager Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic. Top men in action include two-time major finalist Casper Ruud, No. 8 Jannik Sinner and No. 12 Frances Tiafoe.

WHEN ARE THURSDAY’S MATCHES?

Play begins at 11 a.m. local time in Paris, which is 5 a.m. EDT, everywhere except the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, where the first match — Ruud vs. Guilio Zeppieri — is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. local time, which is 5:45 a.m. EDT. Next in Chatrier is Swiatek-Liu, which could begin around 3 p.m. local time, which is 9 a.m. EDT. Gauff-Grabher is third in Court Suzanne Lenglen, following Rybakina vs. Noskova, and Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier. So Gauff might be on court at around 4 p.m. local time, which is 10 a.m. EDT. The night session starts at 8:15 p.m., local time which is 2:15 p.m. EDT.

WHAT HAPPENED WEDNESDAY?

Swiatek is the only past French Open champion remaining in the field because 2017 trophy winner Jelena Ostapenko lost to Peyton Stearns, a 21-year-old American who won the NCAA title for the University of Texas last year. In men’s action, No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic both won, staying on course for a showdown in the semifinals.

GET CAUGHT UP

What you need to know about the year’s second Grand Slam tennis tournament:

- Rafael Nadal is not here

- Djokovic can break a tie with Nadal by winning Slam No. 23

- Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Rybakina split past four major titles

- Alcaraz, Djokovic drawn to meet in the semifinals

- First-round opponents for Alcaraz, Djokovic do not find them ‘otherworldly’

- 3 Chinese men in main draw at Roland Garros

- Elina Svitolina wins her first Grand Slam match as a mother

- Facts and figures about the French Open, including a look back at 2022

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE

Try your hand at the AP’s latest tennis quiz here.

BETTING GUIDE

Gauff is listed at minus-950 to beat Grabher, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, while Tiafoe is listed as a slight underdog against Aslan Karatsev.

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

14 — Seeded players left in the women’s bracket — with half of the second round still to be contested — out of the 32 that began the tournament.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

“I’m a huge, huge fan of his.” — Denis Shapovalov, speaking about his third-round opponent, Carlos Alcaraz.

HOW TO WATCH

-In the U.S.: Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock.

-In France: France TV, Amazon Prime.

-Other countries listed here.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

-Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

-Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

-Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

-June 6-7: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

-June 8: Women’s Semifinals

-June 9: Men’s Semifinals

-June 10: Women’s Final

-June 11: Men’s Final