French Open Women's Singles Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Swiatek vs Muchova Game

In the final of the French Open women’s singles, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, the top-ranked player in the world, Iga Swiatek, will face off against Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic. The highly anticipated match will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek solidified her No.1 WTA ranking after her competitor, Aryna Sabalenka (ranked No.2), was defeated by Muchova in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Polish sensation is aiming to secure her third title at Roland Garros while defending her previous victory over Coco Gauff last year. Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the tournament and even won four sets with an impressive 6-0 scoreline. She encountered a tie-breaker only once in the semifinal against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia.

On the other side, Muchova will be participating in her first-ever Grand Slam final. The 26-year-old displayed remarkable resilience in her victory against Sabalenka, coming back from a precarious 2-5 position in the third set and saving a match point to claim an unexpected win.

These two players have crossed paths once before, during the 2019 Prague Open. In that encounter, Muchova emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 score. It remains to be seen whether Muchova can replicate her past success and challenge Swiatek’s dominance in the final showdown.

When is Swiatek vs Muchova’s French Open 2023 Final Match?

The French Open women’s singles final match will be played on Saturday, June 10.

When will the French Open women’s singles final start?

The French Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will start around 6:30 PM IST (01:00 PM GMT) on June 10, 2023.

Where can you watch the French Open women’s singles final?

The French Open women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will be shown live on Sony Sports Network. The French Open can be live streamed on Sony LIV.