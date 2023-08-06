From Cricket Dreams to Khelo India Dominance, Sports in J&K Has Come a Long Way

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, J&K has witnessed an exceptional transformation in the field of sports, with youth showcasing their talent and grit nationwide and worldwide championships.

In February last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government had approved the new J&K Sports Policy, 2022, incorporating awards for excellence in sports, special cash awards for winners of international championships and annual recruitment of outstanding sportspersons.

The policy strives to achieve excellence by involving all stakeholders and establishing inter-departmental synergies for composite development of sports. The basic cannons of the policy are to ‘scout’ – identify talent and catch them young; ‘engage’ – ensure grassroots inclusive engagement in sports and games; ‘facilitate’ – provide sports infrastructure, facilities, know-how, and training; and ‘recognise’ – acknowledge the achievements and contributions through awards and further employment.

The UT hosted the third Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg this February and maintained its supremacy in winter sports by bagging the first position with a tally of 26 gold medals. It also bagged 25 silver and 25 bronze medals in the five-day event.

J&K has had five cricketers to its name in the IPL over the past four years — Abdul Masad, Umran Malik, Voranth Sharma, Avinash Singh and Yudvir Singh.

The Skill Specific Camp for women players conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has also attracted a clutch of cricketers from the Valley. The marked growth in popularity of women’s cricket and the success of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) has added to the motivation level of aspirants from remote areas such as Kulgam and Shopian.

Besides sports, youth in J&K have also benefitted from the largest ever recruitment drive initiated by the Narendra Modi government. Accelerated Recruitment Committees have been constituted for various posts. A total of 29,813 people were recruited and 5,523 vacancies were referred to agencies. Approval was granted for 1,05,639 candidates under the Himayat scheme, with 11,811 placed in jobs.