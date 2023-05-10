Future Hall of Famer to Greatest UFC Fighter: The Tall Claims Made by Jake Paul And Nate Diaz Ahead of Showdown

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul will be up against Nate Diaz in a highly anticipated fight in August. The bout is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The duo, ahead of their much-talked-about clash, took part in a passionate press conference on Monday.

It was the first time the two came face to face since the fight was announced.

The boxing fraternity witnessed some tall claims being made during the press interaction.

While Jake prophesied that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day, Nate went to the went extent of terming himself as the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

“I’m the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC”- Nate Diaz This presser is too good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ogsOTXkjPu — Andrew Marky (@amarkydream) May 9, 2023

Jake Paul gets annoyed by a reporter who says he won't be inducted into the boxing Hall of Fame…[🎥 @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/vAtrkFKY4P — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 9, 2023

It was Diaz who made the first tall claim of the night.

“I’m the best fighter to have ever fought in the UFC, straight up” Nate told the reporters.

It was then Jake’s turn to boast.

While responding to a reporter’s Hall of Fame prediction, Jake said, “I don’t know who you are to say that, I’m not a future hall-of-fame boxer? I have done more for the sport than any boxers in current history. What is Floyd Mayweather done for the women’s boxing? The list goes on. I’ve changed the entire game and brought a new 70 million followers to the sport.”

Jake and Diaz’s enticing rivalry dates to 2021 when the UFC star was present ringside for the YouTuber’s rematch with Tyron Woodley.

Jake and Nate have been involved in several clashes. The high voltage fight between the two longstanding rivals was finally agreed in April.

Jake turned professional boxer in 2020 and he has so far enjoyed a brilliant outing in the sport and is currently 6-1

The 26-year-old endured the very first defeat of his career earlier this year against Tommy Fury.

Diaz, on the other hand, capped off his illustrious mixed martial arts career with 21 wins and 13 defeats. His 21st UFC victory came against Tony Ferguson. It is being learnt, that the 38-year-old is planning to return to competitive game following the fight against Jake.

