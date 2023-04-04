Garbine Muguruza Announces Extended Break, Set to Miss Clay and Grass Swings

Former World No.1 Garbine Muguruza has announced that she will miss this year’s clay and grass swings.

“Spending time with family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing, so I am going to lengthen this period till summer, therefore I am going to miss clay and grass season," the Spaniard wrote on Instagram.

An update from Garbine Muguruza 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MBxHNiR3BV— Vansh (@vanshv2k) April 3, 2023

Muguruza has played only four matches this year without a win. Her last match was in February at the Lyon Open where she lost to Czech Linda Noskova in the first round.

She has not won a match since defeating Despina Papamichail in the second round of Tokyo last September and is on a six-match losing streak.

Muguruza, 29, was number one in 2017 and was ranked as high as third by the end of 2021 when she won three WTA titles. But she experienced a dip in form last year where she never got past the quarter-finals at any event.

