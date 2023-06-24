Global Chess League: Magnus Carlsen Beats Viswanathan Anand, Draws With Ian Nepomniachtchi

The second half of the second day of the Global Chess League saw the great Viswanathan Anand face off against Magnus Carlsen when SG Alpine Warriors went up against Ganges Grandmasters. Carlsen made his GCL debut and his maiden game against Ian Nepomniachtchi ended in a draw.

The SG Alpine Warriors were playing their second match of the day, winning the coin toss, they opted to play with the white pieces.

All eyes were on board one where – for the first time in years – Carlsen was up against Anand, the man he beat in 2013 to claim the title of world champion for the first time.

Carlsen seized the initiative early in the game. He soon achieved an extra pawn and more initiative, leading to a better position. The former world champion Vishy Anand was in a tough sport – defending a poor position he gradually fell into time trouble.

After an exchange of heavy pieces, Carlsen ended up in a significantly better position. In the end, Anand had to resign to his old foe.

“There’s always a special touch when we play”, said Anand. “It was good to play Vishy but right now I am more concerned about my team”, Carlsen added. And he was right. Luckily for the Ganges Grandmasters, they bounced back.

Carlsen’s attention proved well-placed as the Ganges Grandmasters made a remarkable comeback, securing victories on boards two and five.

Richard Rapport convincingly defeated GM Gukesh, while Bela Khotenashvili triumphed over Elisabeth Paehtz. With the remaining three games ending in draws, despite their loss on board one, the Ganges Grandmasters crushed the SG Alpine Warriors with a final score of 11 to 6.

The final score in the match was Ganges Grandmasters 11 (Game Points) – SG Alpine Warriors 6 (Game Points)

Earlier, Carlsen played his debut game of GCL against Nepomniachtchi, a two-time challenger for the world crown.

The first to face each other were the teams of SG Alpine Warriors and Balan Alaskan Knights. The match ended with a score of 9 to 7 for the Warriors.

The match saw the two strongest players of the event making their first appearance in the GCL – the current world champion in rapid and blitz and the top-rated player in the world, Carlsen, and the two-time world champion candidate, Nepomniachtchi.

The game was largely calm ending in a draw relatively quickly, which was not the case for the rest of the games.

Knights gained a significant advantage as Teimour Radjabov won as black, earning them four crucial points. Fortunately for the Warriors, they made a comeback with two victories, securing six points.

After draws on two other boards the result was 8-6 for Warriors.

It boiled down to the last game between Indian chess hope Gukesh D who was up against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the 2021 rapid world champion. Abdusattorov made a strong push from the early stages, but Gukesh managed to hold his ground, ensuring his team’s victory with a final score of 9-7.

“I had a small edge but it was largely even through. I wanted to play a more interesting game but this one went the way it did,” said Carlsen.

In match four the Chingari Gulf Titans played as white against Triveni Continental Kings. Both started with a defeat on the first day and were looking for their first victory.

Titans started well as their players managed to create stronger positions and take initiative in the match.

Nihal Sarin scored an impressive victory against Jonas Buhl Bjere, setting the Titans off to a good start. However, following a mistake in a tense game, Daniil Dubov allowed Wei Yi to score as black, making a comeback for the Triveni Continental Kings.

As the four other games ended in a draw – including between heavyweights Jan-Krzystof Duda and Levon Aronian, this meant that Wei Yi’s victory was crucial to secure them an overall edge of 8:7 in the match.

Match 6: Balan Alaskan Knights Vs Triveni Continental Kings

Both sides went in hard and the games were tough. Following a slip of the wrist as early as move eighth, Nino Batsiashvili ended up in a worse position against one of the top Indian female players in the world, Harika Dronavalli. However, while Batsiashvili was managing to hang on, her teammates Tan Zhongyi and Raunak Sadhwani scored victories, giving their team a huge eight-point lead early on.

With top-icon players Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Ian Nepomniachtchi drawing, the pressure was on Grischuk and Vidit to save the day for upGrad Mumba Masters. As is often the case for Grischuk, he ended up in time trouble early. Despite managing to hang on, in the end, he misplayed and lost. At the same time, Dronavalli finally brought Batsiashvili to defeat – it was clear the Balan Alaskan Knights won the match.

Despite the winner of the match being decided, this was not the end. Vidit Gujrathi of upGrad Mumba Masters managed to secure a winning position against Teimour Radjabov but was in desperate time trouble. After a series of wild moves, where Radjabov was posing problems, fighting back, Vidit finally slipped. In the end, it was a draw, after 123 moves!

The final score in the match was 14:5 in favour of the Balan Alaskan Knights.

Day round-up - 23 June 2023

Match 3

SG Alpine Warriors 9 – 7 Balan Alaskan Knights

Queen of the match - Irina Krush

King of the match - Teimour Radjabov

Match 4

Triveni Continental Kings 8 – 7 Chingari Gulf Titans

Queen of the match – Polina Shuvalova

King of the match – Wei Yi

Match 5

Ganges Grandmasters 11 – 6 SG Alpine Warriors

Queen of the match – Bella Khotenashvili

King of the match – Richard Rapport

Match 6

Balan Alaskan Knights 14 - 5 upGrad Mumba Masters

Queen of the match – Harika Dronavalli

King of the match – Raunak Sadhwani