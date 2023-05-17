Global Chess League Offers INR 2 Lakh Cash Prize to Winners of Inter School Chess Tournament

ADD-ED India, one of the leading chess institutions with a presence in more than 17 countries, in partnership with Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, organised an Inter-School Chess Tournament on 15th and 16th May 2023. The two-day tournament held at Green Fields School, Safdarjung Enclave, saw intense competition between teams from 16 schools across New Delhi. The tournament followed a similar format as the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League to showcase and promote the thrilling nature of the unique joint team format.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Bal Bharti School, Pitampura, emerged as the winners in the III-V Class and VI-VIII class categories, respectively. The GCL promotors have offered the winning teams a cash prize of INR 2 Lakh. ADD-ED India collaborated with 16 schools across the nation’s capital to organise the inter-school team format tournament, with four students participating in each team.

Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board said, “Global Chess League is focused on developing chess while providing essential training to school students by supporting organisations like ADD-ED India. One of the key reasons for coming up with a venture such as Global Chess League was to bring a global shift in the chess landscape, and every small step will help us make an impact in the sporting ecosystem. We are delighted to see the participation and the interest level of young students from different age groups. We hope to continue our partnership with such organisations in the future so that we can work towards promoting the sport at all levels."

As part of the promotional tournament, ADD-ED India will also provide GCL passes to the eight-winning students to witness the chess spectacle in Dubai.

Ambeecka K Malhotra, Co-founder, ADD-ED India, said, “Chess is a beautiful sport, and we are happy to see young kids from different backgrounds engage with each other in a new one-of-kind joint team format inspired by the Global Chess League. The cash award will enable winners to fly to Dubai, experience GCL first hand and meet their icons."

With such associations, GCL aims to invest in popularising chess among the masses and ensuring that interest in the sport continues among the upcoming generation. The first edition of the GCL is set to take place from June 21st, 2023, to July 2nd, 2023, in Dubai in association with the Dubai Sports Council.