Global Chess League a Huge Step Towards Creating a Better Environment For Chess Players and Viewers: Sara Khadem

International Master and Women’s GM Sara Khadem reigned supreme as she became the champion of the inaugural season of the Global Chess League, organised by Tech Mahindra and FIDE.

Khadem provided a fairytale ending to the tournament as she went on to clinch the title after entering the tournament as a late entrant from the reserve bench for Grandmaster (GM) Nana Dzagnidze.

The Iranian came into the competition as the stabilising factor for the Triveni Continental Kings when the team lingered at the bottom of the table and helped them push through the last few rounds to enter the final. She finally held off Harika Dronavalli in the sudden-death Blitz encounter to give her team a chance in the final after losing her first two boards to the Indian ace.

Speaking about the league Khadem said, “I loved everything about the league and enjoyed every moment of it. I was there from the beginning as a reserved player, it was a true joy to see such a tournament happening. I have never experienced this much excitement during a chess tournament. The way we won the league is something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

When asked how it was to be a part of the team in between the league, Khadem said “To be honest, the chances of playing in the league seemed very odd to me. But obviously, I was hoping to be part of it as a player and I’m glad I got the chance. I would say I wasn’t mentally ready for it but the whole team was so nice that I immediately got the motivation to give it my best and we fought every match that we played.”

Amongst all her opponents, she stated it was the most difficult to play against Indian GM Harika Dronavalli whom she faced in the final. “The most difficult opponent for me was Harika. We had played lots of games before and she has never been an easy opponent to play with… but I’m glad I could hold on to the game in the most important one where I had to play the sudden death,” she added

Sara was also captivated by the Indian talent on display at the league and said, “India has the most promising team when it comes to the young talents… the way they (the Indian team) support them (youngsters) and let them be part of the team in such an important event and not just focusing on the results is an essential thing that India does for its future.”

Finally, she stressed the fact that Global Chess League is going to make the chess ecosystem more equitable. “I always thought chess has more potential when it comes to the sponsorship and the organization. I believe the Global Chess League was a huge step to reach the goals we all have for creating a better environment for chess players and viewers,” she concluded.