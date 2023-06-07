Global Running Day 2023: How to Celebrate, and Running Tips For Beginners

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY 2023: Global Running Day serves as a universal platform that transcends experience levels, inviting both seasoned runners and beginners alike to embrace a more active way of life. It stands as a reminder that this day is not centred around competing in the sport, but rather emphasises the numerous health benefits it offers to individuals and communities at large.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) dedicate the first Wednesday of June to observe this occasion, with this year’s celebration set to take place on June 7. This exceptional movement unites individuals of all ages and genders, fostering a collective mission to foster a world that prioritises fitness and well-being.

How To Celebrate

In honour of Global Running Day, a wide array of innovative events and programs are organized to celebrate the advantages and significance of running for our overall well-being. One notable highlight is the free Virtual Global Running Day event, taking place from June 3 to June 11, where individuals from around the globe are invited to run or walk a distance of 5 kilometres.

This inclusive initiative aims to encourage participation on a global scale, promoting the joy of running as a shared experience. Registration for this event can be easily completed by visiting globalrunningday.org. Additionally, the NYRR also organises marathons, coaching lessons, and events for kids to raise awareness about the importance of staying fit.

Running Tips for Beginners

