Global Running Day 2023: How to Celebrate, and Running Tips For Beginners

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY 2023: Global Running Day serves as a universal platform that transcends experience levels, inviting both seasoned runners and beginners alike to embrace a more active way of life. It stands as a reminder that this day is not centred around competing in the sport, but rather emphasises the numerous health benefits it offers to individuals and communities at large.
The New York Road Runners (NYRR) dedicate the first Wednesday of June to observe this occasion, with this year’s celebration set to take place on June 7. This exceptional movement unites individuals of all ages and genders, fostering a collective mission to foster a world that prioritises fitness and well-being.
How To Celebrate
In honour of Global Running Day, a wide array of innovative events and programs are organized to celebrate the advantages and significance of running for our overall well-being. One notable highlight is the free Virtual Global Running Day event, taking place from June 3 to June 11, where individuals from around the globe are invited to run or walk a distance of 5 kilometres.
This inclusive initiative aims to encourage participation on a global scale, promoting the joy of running as a shared experience. Registration for this event can be easily completed by visiting globalrunningday.org. Additionally, the NYRR also organises marathons, coaching lessons, and events for kids to raise awareness about the importance of staying fit.
Running Tips for Beginners
- Choose suitable routes
Look for routes that you can easily access, preferably in a traffic-free area. Running tracks or parks can be ideal options as they provide a dedicated space for running without the hassle of traffic.
- Establish a regular schedule
If possible, try to schedule your running sessions in the morning. However, if mornings don’t work for you, find a time that aligns with your daily routine and stick to it consistently. Consistency is key to building a running habit.
- Incorporate walk breaks
It’s perfectly fine for beginners to take walk breaks during their runs. Slowing down, catching your breath, and taking smaller steps can help you run for longer periods. Walk breaks prevent muscle fatigue and allow you to conserve energy.
- Wear proper gear
Invest in supportive footwear and wear loose-fitting clothing to ensure comfort and prevent injuries. Your shoes should provide adequate cushioning and support to protect your legs and ankles. Additionally, hydrate yourself before and after your run to compensate for the loss of fluids through sweat.
- Gradually increase distance
Start with shorter distances and gradually increase the length of your runs. There’s no need to set a specific daily mileage goal for every runner. Give your body time to adapt to the demands of running and avoid pushing yourself too hard too soon. Focus on gradually improving your speed and distance over time.