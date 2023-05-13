CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceBJPINCJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/224 (113 To Win)
00000000

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Sports » Go Warriors! Go Lakers! US Vice President Harris, Husband Split Over NBA Playoffs
1-MIN READ

Go Warriors! Go Lakers! US Vice President Harris, Husband Split Over NBA Playoffs

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

Washington, US

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Stephen Curry scored 27 points on Wednesday as the Warriors staved off elimination with a 121-106 victory over the LeBron James-led Lakers

It’s a White House divided — not over politics but the NBA playoffs as Vice President Kamala Harris cheers on the Golden State Warriors and her husband Doug Emhoff backs the Los Angeles Lakers.

“This is a whole situation in the household," Emhoff, whose official title is Second Gentleman, told the Los Angeles Times. “Kamala is a serious Warriors fan, I mean serious.

“I’m a hardcore Laker fan."

The Lakers currently lead the Warriors by three games to two in their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final series.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points on Wednesday as the Warriors staved off elimination with a 121-106 victory over the LeBron James-led Lakers.

Harris is a native of Oakland, California, while Emhoff went to school in southern California — Lakers territory. Both of course have offices in the White House compound.

Emhoff said that when he and Harris learned their two favorite teams would be battling in the playoffs, “we looked at each other and it was like, ‘Game on!'"

They posted a friendly wager on Twitter. The loser will have to wear the winning team’s jersey.

top videos

    If the Warriors win, Emhoff would be forced to wear a jersey emblazoned with Harris’s name and the number “1" that she received in January from Curry when the defending NBA champions visited the White House.

    Game 6 in the Warriors-Lakers series is in Los Angeles on Friday. Only 13 NBA teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win a series.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Basket
    2. NBA
    3. politics
    first published:May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 05:55 IST