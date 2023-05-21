CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Golden Grand Prix 2023: India's Shaili Singh Places Third in Long Jump
1-MIN READ

Golden Grand Prix 2023: India's Shaili Singh Places Third in Long Jump

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 15:46 IST

Yokohama, Japan

Shaili Singh (IANS)

Shaili Singh (IANS)

Shaili registered a winning jump of 6.65m to finish third on the podium in her first international meet of 2023. She finished behind Germany's Maryse Luzolo, who won the gold medal with an effort of 6.79m and Australia's Brooke Buschkuehl, who claimed the silver medal with a 6.77m leap

India’s Shaili Singh finished third in the women’s long jump event at the Golden Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet, a Continental Tour Gold event on Sunday.

Shaili registered a winning jump of 6.65m to finish third on the podium in her first international meet of 2023. Her other jumps measured 6.59m, 6.35m, 6.35m, 6.36m and 6.41m.

ALSO READ| La Liga: Barcelona Celebrate Title at Camp Nou, Villarreal Win at Girona, Almeria Thrash Mallorca

Germany’s Maryse Luzolo won the gold medal with an effort of 6.79m while Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl bagged the silver medal with a 6.77m leap.

Shaili’s performance here comes on the back of a solid start to the 2023 season. At the Indian Grand Prix 4, the 2021 U20 Worlds silver medallist registered a personal best jump of 6.76m, the second-best by an Indian woman after the legendary Anju Bobby George (6.83m).

top videos

    ALSO READ| Arsenal Defeat Hands Manchester City the Premier League Title

    During the Bengaluru meet, the 19-year-old also made the cut for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 by breaching the qualifying standard of 6.45m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    Tags:
    1. India
    2. long jump
    3. Shaili Singh
    first published:May 21, 2023, 15:46 IST
    last updated:May 21, 2023, 15:46 IST