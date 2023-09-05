Golf-Aberg Gets Ryder Cup Call For Europe As Donald Names Three Rookie Picks

LONDON: Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald named 23-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg as one of three rookies when he unveiled his six picks on Monday but will also lean heavily on some seasoned warriors for this month’s contest in Rome.

There was no surprise that Donald picked English duo Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who will be making their sixth and third appearances respectively against the United States, and also opted for Ireland’s former Open champion Shane Lowry.

But the team will have a fresh look with big-hitting Austrian Sepp Straka, 30, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, 22, and Aberg all chosen for the first time after impressive seasons.

Aberg was the last of the six picks named by Donald, the day after the Swede shot a six-under par 64 to win the European Masters in only his second regular start on the DP World Tour.

The former world amateur number one turned professional in June but Donald described him as having the potential to be one of golf’s superstars.

“It’s been quite a lot these last couple of months but it’s been so exciting and I can’t wait for Rome," Aberg said.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who makes it four rookies in the team, wrapped up the last two automatic places for Europe at the European Masters event in Switzerland despite being eclipsed by Aberg.

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Tyrrell Hatton had already guaranteed their seats on the flight to Rome.

The three-day match will start at the Marco Simone Country Club starting on Sept. 30 when Europe will be trying to win back the trophy after losing at Whistling Straights in 2021.

GREAT TALENT

“I’m very excited about the next few weeks, we are always stronger when we are together," Donald, who was on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances, said after unveiling the picks at the Sky Sports studios in London.

“It’s a mixture of great talent, experience and some rookies and it’s a really great make-up. I couldn’t be more happy."

Hojgaard’s debut comes after top-five finishes in his last two DP World Tour starts while he also has enjoyed success on the course that will host the event, winning the Italian Open at the venue east of Rome in 2021.

“I was a bit frustrated by my finish (at the European Masters) in Crans Montana but when Luke called me last night it made it all okay, I can’t even describe how excited I am," Hojgaard said.

Straka is 23rd in the world rankings after winning the John Deere Classic and finishing runner-up at The Open in July.

Former U.S. Open winner Rose returns after missing out on selection in 2021 following a slump in form.

“This has been a huge motivation for me," the 46-year-old said. “It hurt not being a part of it last time but you can never take it for granted.

“There is nothing like the Ryder Cup and maybe I’m coming in from a slightly different angle this time. Winning as a team is the most fun thing you can have."

The Americans have not won away from home since 1993.