CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PraggnanandhaaUS OpenMax VerstappenLa LigaCarlos Sainz
Home » Sports » Golf-Donald Names His Six Picks For Europe Ryder Cup Team
1-MIN READ

Golf-Donald Names His Six Picks For Europe Ryder Cup Team

Curated By: Sports Desk

Reuters

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 00:48 IST

Other, India

Golf-Donald Names His Six Picks For Europe Ryder Cup Team

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald completed his 12man team for this month's match against the United States as he named his six picks on Monday.

LONDON: Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald completed his 12-man team for this month’s match against the United States as he named his six picks on Monday.

Experienced English duo Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, big-hitting Austrian Sepp Straka, Ireland’s former Open champion Shane Lowry, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg all got the nod.

Straka, Hojgaard and Aberg are all making their debuts in the team competition.

The six join Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Tyrell Hatton (England), Matt Fitzpatrick (England) and Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) who all qualified on merit via the world or European points lists.

The match will start at Rome’s Marco Simone Country Club on Sept. 30. Europe will be trying to win back the trophy after losing at Whistling Straights in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
first published:September 05, 2023, 00:48 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 00:48 IST