Golf: John Rahm Wins Masters for Second Major Title

Rock-steady Jon Rahm, channeling Spanish great Seve Ballesteros on his late hero’s birthday, survived a marathon day to score an emotional Masters win at Augusta National on Sunday, denying LIV Golf a watershed victory.

Rahm, who started the day four off the lead, rallied behind a final round three-under 69 for a winning total of 12-under 276 and a decisive four-shot victory over the LIV standard bearers Brooks Koepka and evergreen Phil Mickelson.

The win was Rahm’s fourth this season, earning him a second career major to go along with his 2021 U.S. Open title.

With the victory Rahm also reclaims the number one world ranking from defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

