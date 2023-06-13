Gurbachan Singh Randhawa Steps Down as AFI Selection Panel Chairman

Former track and field athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa resigned as the chairman of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee on Tuesday. He stepped down after holding the post for 18 years.

In a letter addressed to AFI president Adille Sumariwalla, Randhawa, the Arjuna Award in 1961, said that due to the challenges posed by advancing age, it has become difficult for him to dedicate his full commitment to the job.

“I have resigned as the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of India Selection Committee after serving in the position for 18 years. My advancing age makes it difficult for me to give the job my 100 per cent. I think it is the right time for me to hand over the reins to a younger person at a time when Indian Athletics is at a very exciting stage of its evolution.

“I am truly delighted that we now have two World Athletics Championships medalists in Anju Bobby George and Neeraj Chopra. The cherry on the cake, of course, is Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Games gold medal in Tokyo 2020. After a number of near misses, including that of my friend the late Milkha Singh in 1960 and PT Usha in 1984, Neeraj Chopra made all our dreams come true.

“Besides India’s successes in the Asian Games, Asian Championships and South Asian Games, we have also seen how the robust junior programme, with the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet as a fabulous competition at the entry-level, has led to successes in age-group competitions both at the Asian and world levels. There can be no better time for me to bid farewell," Randhawa’s letter read.

“Athletics has been in my veins from my childhood, and I am privileged that I could serve the sport in various capacities. After winning the Asian Games Decathlon gold medal in 1962 and finishing fifth in the 110m Hurdles in the 1964 Olympic Games where I was flag bearer in the opening ceremony,

“In fact, I have been associated with the Athletics Federation of India (earlier the Amateur Athletics Federation of India) for 63 years as an athlete, coach, Government Observer and Chairman of the Selection Committee I look back at the six decades with great pride and humility that I was able to serve track and field sport in our country in various capacities."

“I would like to acknowledge the support and encouragement of everyone involved in my long association with the Athletics Federation of India. My coaches and contemporaries spring to mind first. I must say that I have had the fortune of learning from each of the athletes who I have had the privilege of training.

“I am immensely grateful for the faith shown by Dr Lalit K Bhanot, Mr Suresh Kalmadi and Dr Adille J. Sumariwalla in entrusting me with the important task of chairing the Selection Committee. I am also indebted to my colleagues in the Selection Committee, for their inputs and cooperation during my innings.

“I must thank the athletes for giving me the pleasure of picking them on their journeys as elite athletes for a number of international competitions. I believe I have done that with 100 per cent commitment and diligence. Last, but not the least, I must thank many other well-wishers in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India and my friends in the media.

“I am of the firm opinion that the vision of Dr Lalit K Bhanot and the office-bearers led by Adille J Sumariwalla, Anju Bobby George and others will keep Indian athletics on the road to greater success. I look forward to watching Indian Athletics cross many more wonderful milestones in the years to come," the letter concluded.