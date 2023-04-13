Happy Birthday Garry Kasparov: Interesting Facts and Achievements of Former World Chess Champion

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GARRY KASPAROV: Former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov was born on April 13, 1963, in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR, Soviet Union. A Russian chess Grandmaster, Kasparov became the youngest ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 1985 at the age of 22. He is widely considered one of the greatest chess players of all time, and is renowned for his aggressive, attacking style of play. He held the world number one ranking for a total of 255 months, which is the longest time any player has held the top spot.

GARRY KASPAROV BIRTHDAY: FACTS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Kasparov played against IBM’s Deep Blue computer in a six-game match in 1996, which he won 4-2. In 1997, he played a rematch against an upgraded version of Deep Blue and lost 2.5-3.5, in what was a historic moment for artificial intelligence and chess. Apart from his chess achievements, Kasparov is also an accomplished writer, political activist, and speaker. He has written numerous books on chess, politics, and artificial intelligence, and has been involved in various political campaigns in Russia. Kasparov retired from professional chess in 2005, but has continued to be an active commentator and analyst of the game. He is also involved in promoting chess education and awareness around the world. In recognition of his contribution to the game of chess, Kasparov was inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2013, Kasparov played a series of games against a computer program called “Deep Zen Go" which specializes in the game of Go. Kasparov lost the first game, but won the next three, showing that his skills are not limited to just chess. Kasparov has received numerous awards and honours throughout his career, including the Order of Friendship from the Russian Federation, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the United States.

