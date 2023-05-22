Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: A Look at Serbian's Illustrious Career and Incredible Records

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOVAK DJOKOVIC: In an era dominated by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal- two colossal figures in the history of tennis - Novak Djokovic set his foot on the court. It certainly was not an easy start for the Serbian but once he got going there was hardly any looking back. Young Nole, just at the age of 19, won his first title on the ATP Tour in July 2006. Djokovic claimed his first major title at the Australian Open in 2008.

With 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt, Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players ever to play the sport. Earlier this year in February, he achieved a sensational feat of remaining world No.1 for 378th week in the men’s singles category.

top videos

As Djokovic celebrates his 36th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his illustrious career and some mind-boggling records.