Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: A Look at Serbian's Illustrious Career and Incredible Records

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOVAK DJOKOVIC: In an era dominated by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal- two colossal figures in the history of tennis - Novak Djokovic set his foot on the court. It certainly was not an easy start for the Serbian but once he got going there was hardly any looking back. Young Nole, just at the age of 19, won his first title on the ATP Tour in July 2006. Djokovic claimed his first major title at the Australian Open in 2008.
With 22 Grand Slam titles under his belt, Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players ever to play the sport. Earlier this year in February, he achieved a sensational feat of remaining world No.1 for 378th week in the men’s singles category.
As Djokovic celebrates his 36th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his illustrious career and some mind-boggling records.
- Novak Djokovic took up the sport at the age of four. Exhibiting an exceptional talent and showcasing a promising gameplay, a nascent Djokovic shot to prominence in 1990s.
- Breaking into the top-100 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in 2005 was Djokovic’s first noteworthy achievement.
- He reached the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2007 later but failed to grab a major title.
- Djokovic went one step further at the US Open of 2007 but the Serb faced a defeat at the hands of Roger Federer in the summit clash.
- Djokovic sustained his brilliance on the court next year and his hard work and determination finally paid off at the Australian Open in 2008.
- He became the first Serbian to win one of tennis’ four major singles championships that year.
- Djokovic clinched a prestigious bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
- Two years later, Novak Djokovic led his country to their maiden Davis Cup title.
- In 2011, Djokovic came up with a remarkable gameplay to win three Grand Slam titles- Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open.
- Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open title in January 2023 after getting the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5).
- The sensational triumph also guided him to a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
- Djokovic’s 10th Australian Open title win helped him in stretching his unbeaten run in Melbourne to 28 matches- the longest streak ever in the history of the tournament for a male player in the Open era.