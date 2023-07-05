Happy Birthday PV Sindhu: A Look at Ace Indian Shuttler’s Spectacular Career

PV SINDHU BIRTHDAY: One of the finest badminton players ever to represent India, PV Sindhu turns 28 today. The 21st-century sporting icon and badminton sensation has won several national and international titles in her illustrious career. With two Olympic medals to her name, Sindhu’s consistency at the highest level is simply astonishing. She also managed to win a medal in her first Commonwealth Games appearance in 2014.

Drawing inspiration from Pullela Gopichand, Sindhu picked up the sport at a nascent age. Sindhu even joined Gopichand’s academy to hone her skills. As Sindhu celebrates her 28th birthday today, it is time to take a look at her memorable achievements.

Happy Birthday PV Sindhu: Achievements