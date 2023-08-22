CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Historic Feat by Praggnanandhaa to Reach World Cup Final; Will Be Tested by Carlsen: Anand to News18
2-MIN READ

Historic Feat by Praggnanandhaa to Reach World Cup Final; Will Be Tested by Carlsen: Anand to News18

Reported By: Shivani Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 22:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Praggnanandhaa has been on an all-round high with his attacking and defensive skills, said Anand. (File photo/AFP)

Praggnanandhaa has been on an all-round high with his attacking and defensive skills, said Anand. (File photo/AFP)

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, the legendary Viswanathan Anand said it would help that Praggnanandhaa has won against Magnus Carlsen in the past

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered a stunning victory over world number 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday. He is facing Magnus Carlsen in the final of the tournament on Tuesday. With Monday’s win, Praggnanandhaa became only the second Indian player following the legendary Viswanathan Anand to enter the summit clash of the tournament. And in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, Anand called it a “historic achievement” by the young star.

“He is the first Indian to qualify for a world cup semi-final since me. Gukesh was the first Indian to go above me in the ratings list after 37 years and if Pragg wins, he could go above that. And he is the first after me to play Candidates (tournament). So three of my records have vanished in just one tournament!” said Anand.

This is the 20th time that Praggnanandhaa is taking on Carlsen, with the latter holding a slight advantage in head-to-head.

“Magnus is trying to win this world cup title for the first time, so Pragg will play a very motivated Carlsen,” Anand told CNN-News18.

You don’t win only by the great moves, he added. “You win by the games you don’t lose. Every half-point plucked here and there is important. Pragg has done very well. Since June, he is playing unlike the Pragg we knew from before, who was already one of the most promising world talents. But Carlsen is also playing at his best,” said Anand.

Praggnanandhaa has been on an all-round high with his attacking and defensive skills, he said, adding that he will, however, be sorely tested by Carlsen.

“It would help that Pragg has won against Carlsen in the past,” Anand told CNN-News18. “He knows it is possible. A lot of people who face Magnus are not even sure of what is possible.” Magnus Carlsen will also be wary because of the past games, he added.

“Pragg and I have discussed Carlsen many times. We spoke when I was in Baku. But I left him alone because it’s important for him to be focused,” said Anand.

The difference won’t be technical alone, he said. “It will be mental. Can Pragg be tenacious enough?”

Nerves will play an important role and there will be several mistakes, said Anand.

The opening will be the hardest phase for Praggnanandhaa against Carlsen, he added.

“Pragg has had an enormous journey. People tend to like him. A few people joked that he is a new Indian but he has still got ‘Anand’ in his name. Pragg is very popular and most of the players are very warm to him. And you just have to look at his mother and sister and you root for the entire family,” Anand said.

About the Author
Shivani Gupta
Shivani Gupta is a Senior Associate editor and anchor with CNN-News18. She has 15 years of experience as a journalist, starting with print and then in...Read More
Tags:
  1. Chess
  2. FIDE world cup
  3. Magnus Carlsen
  4. news18 specials
  5. Praggnanandhaa
  6. viswanathan anand
first published:August 22, 2023, 22:17 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 22:17 IST