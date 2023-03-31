Hockey India Announces 39-member Men's Core Group for National Camp

Hockey India on Friday named a 39-member Indian men’s core group for the national coaching camp starting on April 1.

The camp will conclude on May 21 ahead of the team’s trip to Europe where they will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining season of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

The core group called up for the national coaching camp includes Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, Prashant Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach and Dipsan Tirkey.

Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet, Pawan Rajbhar have also been named in the core group.

The Indian men’s hockey team is currently placed on top of the pool table in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 after impressive wins against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia in the recent matches held in Rourkela. India has amassed 19 points from 8 matches they have played in this season so far with Captain Harmanpreet Singh emerging as the top scorer of the league with 11 goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Spain is behind India with 17 points from 8 matches and Argentina is placed third with 13 points from 12 matches.

For the national coaching camp, the Indian Men’s core group will report to interim coaches David John, BJ Kariappa and Shivendra Singh.

