Hockey India Awards 2022: Hardik Singh And Savita Punia Win Top Honours

The Hockey India held its fifth annual awards at the national capital on Friday with India men’s team vice-captain Hardik Singh and women’s captain Savita Punia winning the top honours for the year 2022 during a glittering ceremony attended by high-profile dignitaries. The duo won Balbir Singh Senior Award For Player of the Year in their respective categories while taking a cash price of Rs 25 lakh each.

The legendary Gurubux Singh was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

“It’s been a fantastic year, and it feels great to be recognised for my efforts. I believe we had a roller coaster year as a team, and there are players who have done exceptionally well this year as well. I honestly feel that I am accepting this honour on behalf of the entire team," said Hardik after winning the award.

Savita expressed her gratitude upon winning the award while praising her teammates. “This is a tremendous honour for which I am extremely grateful. We performed admirably as a team, and winning the FIH Women’s Nations Cup was a watershed moment for us. I thank my teammates, coach and support staff for their continuous encouragement and hard work," she said.

The winners for the year 2021 were also honoured during the ceremony that was also attended by Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Sports, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Tomar and Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey began the event delivering a welcome note with the past, present and future of both Indian and women hockey present in attendance.

For the year 2021, current India men hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh won the Player of the Year award while Savita was declared women player of the year.

Amit Singh Bakshi, who was part of India’s 1956 Melbourne Olympics gold medal winning team, was given the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021. Besides various awards were handed to players across a myriad senior and junior categories.

The Winners of the Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 are:

Sr. No. Award/Category Prize Money Winners 1. Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 INR 30.00 Lakh + trophy Gurbux Singh 2. Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 (Men) INR 25.00 Lakh + trophy Hardik Singh 3. Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 (Women) INR 25.00 Lakh + trophy Savita 4. Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2022 (Men – Under 21) INR 10.00 Lakh + trophy Uttam Singh 5. Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2022 (Women – Under 21) INR 10.00 Lakh + trophy Mumtaz Khan 6. Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy Vandana Katariya 7. Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam 8. Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy Harmanpreet Singh 9. Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy Krishan B Pathak 10. Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy Pritam Siwach 11. President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh + trophy Hockey Ace Foundation 12. President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager 2022 INR 2.50 Lakh + trophy Gurinder Singh Sangha 13. President Award for Technical Official 2022 INR 2.50 Lakh + trophy Mohd Mogul Muneer

Sr. No. Award/Category Prize Money Winners 1. FIH Men’s Player of the Year 2022 INR 10.00 Lakh Harmanpreet Singh 2. FIH Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 (Men) INR 5.00 Lakh PR Sreejesh 3. FIH Goalkeeper of the Year 2022 (Women) INR 5.00 Lakh Savita 4. FIH Coach of the Year 2022 (Women) INR 5.00 Lakh Janneke Schopman 5. FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year 2022 INR 5.00 Lakh Mumtaz Khan 6. 300 International Caps INR 3.00 Lakh Manpreet Singh 7. 250 International Caps INR 2.50 Lakh Rani 8. 200 International Caps INR 2.00 Lakh Mandeep Singh 9. 200 International Caps INR 3.00 Lakh Navjot Kaur 10. 150 International Caps INR 1.50 Lakh Harmanpreet Singh 11. Umpire in 150 Senior International match INR 1.50 Lakh Javed Shaikh 12. 100 International Caps INR 1.00 Lakh Neha 13. 100 International Caps INR 1.00 Lakh Navneet Kaur 14. 100 International Caps INR 1.00 Lakh Lalremsiami 15. Goal in Debut Match INR 1.00 Lakh Karthi Selvam 16. Top goal-scorer for FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 INR 1.00 Lakh Harmanpreet Singh 17. Best Goalkeeper of FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022 INR 1.00 Lakh Savita 18. Top goal scorer of Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 INR 1.00 Lakh Sharda Nand Tiwari

