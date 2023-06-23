CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023: India Pooled Alongside Germany, Belgium as Scheduled Announced
1-MIN READ

FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023: India Pooled Alongside Germany, Belgium as Scheduled Announced

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 08:11 IST

New Delhi, India

16 teams from across the globe will take part in the event.

16 teams from across the globe will take part in the event.

Chile will host the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior World Cup from November 29 to December 10 at Santiago National Stadium

The schedule for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 was announced on Thursday at the headquarters of the Chilean Olympic Committee. The tournament will be staged between November 29 and December 10 on the new fields of Santiago’s National Stadium.

The ceremony - where the pools and match schedule were revealed - was graced with the presence of the highest governmental sports authority of Chile, Minister Jaime Pizarro.

The pools were established on the basis of the very first FIH Junior World Rankings as follows:

Pool A: Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, Chile

Pool B: Argentina, Korea, Spain, Zimbabwe

Pool C: Germany, India, Belgium, Canada

Pool D: England, United States, New Zealand, Japan

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said the global body has made youth as its focus going ahead.

“Through its ‘athletes first’ approach, mentioned in the new Empowerment and Engagement strategy that was recently launched, FIH has made youth a strong focus going forward. The FIH Junior World Cups play a crucial role in this regard," Ikram said.

“Furthermore, as one of my priorities as FIH President is to highlight the powerful contributions hockey can make outside of the sport itself for individuals, community and society – with the important topic of sustainability being an integral part of this ambition - I look forward to seeing the ways this will be realized in this event," he added.

Chilean Hockey Federation President Andrés de Witt indicated that “it is a great opportunity to continue developing our sport internationally. We appreciate the trust of the international hockey authorities. We invite all countries to trust our organization.”

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. fih
  2. India hockey team
first published:June 23, 2023, 08:11 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 08:11 IST