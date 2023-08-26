HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championship Semi-final: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

HS Prannoy will take on Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final of the World Badminton Championship at the Roal Arena on Saturday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

On Friday, Prannoy had extracted the last ounce of energy from his reservoir to stun two-time defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in a thrilling 68-minute quarter-final to ensure a medal for India.

In a nail-biter, Prannoy once again showed his big-match temperament as he fought back from a game down to outwit the world No. 1 Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 in front of his home crowd at the Roal Arena.

The 31-year-old from Kerala, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 500 and reached the finals at the Australian Open Super 500 this year, thus continued India’s dream run at the World Championships as the victory sealed the country’s 14th medal in the event.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won five of them, including a gold in 2019, and Saina Nehwal (silver and bronze) claimed two. Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists in singles.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had won a bronze in the last edition, while Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claimed a bronze back in 2011 in the women’s doubles.

HS Prannoy Road to Semis -

HS Prannoy got the better of Finnish player Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10 to move into the last 32. Round of 32: Prannoy ousted Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo with a straightforward 21-9, 21-14 win over the Indonesian. Round of 16: The 31-year-old showed Loh Kean Yew the exit door with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to reach the last eight and then beat local favourite and defending champion Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21-16 in the quarters.

When is HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final Starting in India?

The BWF World Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start around 15:50 IST.

Where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn World Badminton Championships 2023 semi-final Live Streaming in India?

The World Badminton Championships 2023 men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.

Where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final on TV in India?

The World Badminton Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India.

(With inputs from Agencies)