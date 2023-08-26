HS Prannoy vs Vitidsarn, BWF World Championship 2023 LIVE: Prannoy Gunning For Place in Final

Read more

BWF rankings will face the challenge of Vitidsarn.

After fighting for 68 minutes against the world number 1, Prannoy will be gunning for a gold medal but he will first need to find a way past Vitidsarn the third seed who overcame Wang Tzu Wei in a clash that lasted for an hour and 21 minutes.

Prannoy had earlier won the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in 2023, and he had also reached the final of the Australian Open Super 500, as he looks to win India’s 14th medal at the World Championships.

Before the shuttler from Kerala, PV Sindhu (5), Saina Nehwal (2), Kidambi Srikanth (1), Lakshya Sen (1), B Sai Praneeth (1) and Prakash Padukone (1) have won medals at World Championships in the singles event.

Taking a look at HS Prannoy’s journey in the tournament so far the Indian beat Finland’s Kolle Koljonen 24-22, 21-10 in the first round, before eliminating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14. In the round of 16, he defeated Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 to reach the quarterfinals for a third consecutive year before outlasting the home favourite Axelsen.

When is HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final Starting in India?

The BWF World Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn is scheduled to start around 16:45 IST.

Where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn World Badminton Championships 2023 semi-final Live Streaming in India?

The World Badminton Championships 2023 men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.

Where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn BWF World Championships 2023 semi-final on TV in India?

The World Badminton Championships men’s singles semi-final between HS Prannoy and Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India.