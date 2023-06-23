'I Am Gearing Up For Pro Kabaddi League Season 10,' Says Naveen

One of the biggest kabaddi superstars, Naveen appeared on the first episode of Beyond the Mat (Season 3) on Thursday. The Pro Kabaddi League’s Beyond the Mat series explores the PKL players’ life outside of the sport.

The raider, who raked up the third-highest number of raid points (254) for Dabang Delhi KC last season, expressed that he’s gearing up for the landmark tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, “I am currently preparing for the next season. I played in the Inter-Services tournament after the last season of the Pro Kabaddi League. It’s important for me to keep practising because there are tournaments such as Asian Games coming up this year."

The PKL star further added, “I got married as well. My wife (Meenakshi Baliyan) is also a sportsperson. She’s a shooter."

Naveen also spoke about why he wears jersey number 10, “I like to watch cricket. I am a Virat Kohli fan and that’s why I support Royal Challengers Bangalore. I used to follow Sachin Tendulkar earlier. I aspire to be as good a sportsperson as he was. I wear jersey number 10 because Sachin’s jersey number was 10."

Meanwhile, Mr. Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League also expressed excitement for the tenth season of PKL, “The commitment and enthusiasm of Pro Kabaddi superstars such as Naveen to the forthcoming PKL Season 10 is exciting as well as motivating. Of course, reaching a tenth Season is a very special landmark for any sports league in India. We are soon going to announce the Player Auction and tournament dates for the Season, as well as our initiatives for continued augmentation for our League’s quality of competition attained by our champion athletes."