IBA World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar Advance

India continued to enjoy success at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship with the country’s representatives Govind Sahani and Deepak Kumar advancing to the next round after comprehensively beating their opponents on Thursday.

The 2022 Thailand Open champion Sahani gave India a perfect start on the day with a 5-0 defeat of his opponent Mehron Shafiev of Tajikistan in a preliminary round bout of men’s 48 kg weight class.

Playing from the Red corner, Sahani dominated the bout as he won a unanimous 5-0 verdict from all judges.

Things were not much different for Deepak Kumar, the 2019 Asian silver medallist, as he got the better of Luis Delgado of Ecuador, winning the 51 kg bout with a dominant and unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Two more Indian boxers will be in action later in the day.

Record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), who received a bye in the first round, will begin his campaign from the Round of 16 stage as he aims to add another World Championships medal to his kitty after bronze in the 2015 edition in Doha.

The bronze medallists of the 2022 Asian Championships, Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Muhammad Abroridinov of Tajikistan, who also got byes in the first round, will go head-to-head against each other.

The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

