Why Iga Swiatek Covered Her Mouth With Tape During Practice?

Iga Swiatek opted for a unique fitness regimen as the world no 1 gears up to appear in her first game in the Canada Open (Omnium Banque Nationale).

During a training session, Swiatek was seen polishing her game and had bizarrely applied a piece of white tape over her mouth.

As per WTA, it was Swiatek’s fitness coach Maciej Ryszczuk who suggested this unorthodox exercise. The tape on her mouth would restrict oxygen intake, helping the 22-year-old improve her endurance during long-stretched games.

Swiatek addressed the tape exercise during a media conference where she said, “It’s harder to breathe when you’re only using your nose. So it’s easier for my heart rate to go up.”

The Polish international seemed hopeful that the process would have a significant impact on her stamina. “I guess it’s the way to kind of work on my endurance by not having me run so fast and do extreme things,” she said.

Swiatek is known to follow a strict workout routine. She is the only tennis player in the globe to have a full-time sports psychologist to keep her mental health in check by measuring her brain and heart activity on a regular basis.

To enhance her cognitive speed, Swiatek also needs to solve puzzles and play mini-games suggested by her medical team.

Swiatek has been enjoying a dominant run this season. She will enter the Canada Open on the back of four WTA titles.

She emerged victorious in Doha, Stuttgart and Roland Garros before winning the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open in her home country.

Fresh off the home triumph, Swiatek will be aiming to continue her form and make the most out of the Canada Open.

In the previous edition of the tournament, she suffered elimination from the third round.

Being the top-seeded player, Swiatek has been given a bye in the first round and will clash against former No 1 Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 on August 9.

Swiatek has already won four Grand Slam titles including the French Open in 2020, 2022 and 2023, as well as the US Open last year.