IKF President Vinod Tiwary Comes Out in Support of Women's Kabaddi League
1-MIN READ

IKF President Vinod Tiwary Comes Out in Support of Women's Kabaddi League

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 23:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Women's Kabaddi (Twitter)

Women's Kabaddi (Twitter)

President of the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has supported the initiative of Women's Pro Kabaddi League

Basis recent reports alleging that the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has not given permission for the Women’s Kabaddi League, the President of the federation, Vinod K. Tiwary clarified that they are in support of the initiative.

IKF President Vinod K. Tiwary, who is also the long-serving Director of International and NOC Relations with the Olympic Council of Asia, has categorically affirmed that his body has an exclusive contractual relationship for the sport of kabaddi with Disney-Star.

“We believe any initiative for a professional league for women by Star will aim to replicate the huge impact that Pro Kabaddi has had for men’s kabaddi. We certainly welcome this initiative," he said.

The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) had made an announcement about launching a Women’s Pro Kabaddi League earlier this month, which got an extremely positive response from aspiring women kabaddi players.

The organisers are also set to conduct the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League later this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 12, 2023, 16:33 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 23:04 IST
