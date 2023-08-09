IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Check Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs for India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan will lock horns in what is their final round-robin match of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy currently underway in Chennai. India, who have dominated the tournament, are facing a Pakistan side which is trying to keep their chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

India have been quite impressive in the tournament so far and are unbeaten in their four matches with three wins and a draw. Captain Harmanpreet Singh is leading from the front with five goals so far - the most in the tournament.

India have also scored the most goals thus far in the tournament and will look to continue the show.

Pakistan had a disappointing run until their recent victory against China which is also their only victory in the tournament. They drew two lost one game to Malaysia. They will have to improve their defence if they want to stand a chance against India and stop their relentless attack.

India vs Pakistan Match Details

Date: August 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Vice-captain: Varun Kumar

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Ahtisham Aslam, Varun Kumar

Mid-fielders: Umar Bhutta, Manpreet Singh, Abdul Rana, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Mandeep Singh

India vs Pakistan Probable Starting XIs

IND: Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

PAK: Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rehman

Full Squads

India: Dilpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Bahadur Pathak Krishan, Harmanpreet Singh, Sreejesh Raveendran Parattu, Sumit, Nilkanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidaas, Jugraj Singh, Sagar Prasad Vivek, Sukhjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam, Sanjay

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Ammad, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Rooman, Zikriya Hayat, Ishtiaq Khan Abdullah, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Mohammad Khan, Muhammad Murtaza, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Khan, Afraz