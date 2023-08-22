CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » India at BWF World Championships: PV Sindu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in Action
2-MIN READ

India at BWF World Championships: PV Sindu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in Action

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 10:27 IST

Copenhagen, Denmark

PV Sindhu (Twitter)

PV Sindhu (Twitter)

Here is India's schedule on day 2 of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Monday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The BWF World Championships continues on Tuesday in Copenhagen, Denmark, as Indians in the fray showcase their rising stature in the sport of badminton.

On Day 1, it was a mixed day for India on Monday with top stars HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen advancing to the second round while former silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round.

Prannoy defeated Kalle Koljonen, the world No.57 from Finland, 24-22, 21-10 as Lakshya, had an even easier time on the court, beating world No. 111 Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius 21-12, 21-7 in his first-round encounter.

Srikanth crashed out in the first round, losing to Japan’s World No.15 Kenta Nishimoto in straight games.

Former World No.1 Srikanth, who has now slipped to No.20 in the latest BWF World Rankings, lost to the Japanese 14-21, 14-21 in 47 minutes in the match played on Court 2.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the competition after losing 21-14, 20-22, 21-18 to the Scottish pair of Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson.

India start their campaign on Day 2 with mixed doubles action as Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan take on Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler, while Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam face Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen in the round of 64.

PV Sindhu starts her tournament in the round of 32 and will take on Nozomi Okuhara. Lakshya Sen will face Goh Jin Wei and HS Prannoy will go up against Swi Wardoyo in the men’s singles.

INDIA’s SCHEDULE TODAY AT BWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS:

 EVENTROUNDTIMEMATCH
 Mixed Doubles Round 6412:45 IST Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan vs Jones Ralfy jansen-Linda Efler
 Mixed DoublesRound 64 15:45 ISTAshwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam vs Debora Jille-Cheryl Seinen
 Men’s SinglesRound 32 18:20 IST Lakshya Sen vs Goh Jin Wei
 Women’s SinglesRound 32 19:10 IST PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara
 Men’s SinglesRound 32 20:50 IST HS Prannoy vs Swi Wardoyo

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 Live Streaming in India?

The World Badminton Championships 2023 will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 on TV in India?

The World Badminton Championships will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India.

World Badminton Championships 2023: India squad

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

first published:August 22, 2023, 10:25 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 10:27 IST