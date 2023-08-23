CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » india-at-bwf-world-championships-satwiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag shetty-live-streaming-jiocinema
1-MIN READ

india-at-bwf-world-championships-satwiksairaj-rankireddy-chirag shetty-live-streaming-jiocinema

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 08:35 IST

Copenhagen, Denmark

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (AFP Photo)

Here is India's schedule on day 3 of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Monday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The BWF World Championships continues on Wednesday in Copenhagen, Denmark, as India’s doubles stars will try to showcase their rising stature in badminton.

On Day 2, PV Sindhu’s wretched run continued as she bowed out of the World Championships as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen produced commanding performances to enter the third round in men’s singles.

Sindhu, who defeated Okuhara in the final to win the women’s singles title in the 2019 edition in Basel, Switzerland, went down to the Japanese star 21-14, 21-14 in a 44-minute encounter in the Danish capital.

Lakshya Sen, however, kept alive his chances of winning another medal by reaching the pre-quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Lakshya defeated Jeon Hyeok-Jin of Republic of Korea 21-11, 21-12 in 36 minutes.

World No 9 Prannoy produced a masterclass as he tamed Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9 21-14 to set up a clash with 2021 champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

There were some more setbacks for India as the mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan went down to Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler of Germany 21-12, 21-11 in a Round of 64 clash.

Day 3 will mean Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will get their camping underway against the Australian pair of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will go up against Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun

INDIA’s SCHEDULE TODAY AT BWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS:

EVENTROUNDTIMEMATCH
Women’s DoublesRound 3212:50 ISTTreesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Chang Ching Hui-Yang Ching Tun
Men’s DoublesRound 3215:45 ISTSatwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo-Ming Chuen Lim

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 Live Streaming in India?

The World Badminton Championships 2023 will be live-streamed on JioCinema as well as the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV in India.

Where to watch World Badminton Championships 2023 on TV in India?

The World Badminton Championships will be telecast live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India.

World Badminton Championships 2023: India squad

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
