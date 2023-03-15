India Boxer Neeraj Goyat Slated to Face Mexican Jose Zepeda in Guadalajara

Neeraj Goyat will return to professional boxing against Jose Zepeda on March 25 in Guadalajara, Mexico. A fighting purse of $120 thousand (equivalent to over INR 1 crore) is up for grabs at the event.

The last couple of years has not been easy for Goyat as one of the biggest fights of his career had to be called off in 2019 against former world champion Amir Khan due to an accident.

Goyat last fought in Bangkok against Rachata Khaophimai and won it via knockout and is ready to face off against Zepeda, who is one of the stalwarts in the world of professional boxing with a total of 35 wins from his 40 fights, 27 of them being knockouts.

“From the start, my attempt has always been to raise the level of Indian professional boxing and to stamp its authority on the world stage and that Indian boxers are recognized as formidable boxers. Even when I first beat WBA World Champion Xu Can in China, the aim was to raise the level for Indian boxers and let them know that these wins are possible.

“I hope to inspire and pave the way for the future of professional boxers in India to fight at this level and get opportunities since no one else in the history of our country has fought with the names I have," said Goyat regarding the announcement of the event, which is promoted by one of the biggest professional boxing promoters, Golden Boy Promotions.

The three-time WBC Asia title winner turned professional in 2013 and since then has fought 22 bouts with a record of 17-3 with 7 knockouts (17-3-2 draws). He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC world rankings and has won the ‘Honorary Boxer of the Year’ by WBC Asia in 2017.

Mexican boxers are regarded as one of the best competitors and extremely tough to beat in the world of professional boxing.

“I’m the only boxer from India who has fought 5-6 Mexican boxers as they are considered the most brutal in the world. It is also a learning opportunity and Jose’s record speaks for itself, he has been the WBC World Champion in the past. The fight is being organised by Golden Boy, the world’s second-largest professional boxing promoter, and I look forward to taking Jose down." Goyat signed off.

