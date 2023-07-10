India Crashes Out Of Asian Junior Championships After Loss to Indonesia in QF

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

IANS

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 20:05 IST

Indonesia

The Indian team fought hard to reach the quarter final but could not overcome Indonesia. (Credit: BAI Media Twitter)

The Indian team was outclassed by the hosts Indonesia as they lost 3-1 in a heated contest

The Indian junior team’s campaign in the 2023 Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end after a 3-1 loss against hosts Indonesia in the quarter-finals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, today.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma, who earned their place to represent India in the mixed doubles, could not overcome the duo of Adrian Pratama and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu as the Indians lost 16-21, 15-21, which ended up handing a 1-0 lead to Indonesia.

In the next game, Indian youngster Ayush Shetty put up a valiant fight to clinch a point back for India. But, Alwi Farhan just proved to be too much to handle as India lost the nail-biting boys single’s match 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, and handed Indonesia yet another point.

Rakshitha Sree S though played with a vengeance and went on to put up a swashbuckling performance in her match against Indonesia’s Ruzana. Rakshitha fought hard and maintained her composure to put down Ruzana 21-18, 10-21, 23-2, to clinch India a much-needed point in the women’s singles to make the score 2-1.

Indonesia took the Indian team by surprise as in the boys’ doubles event, Muhammad and Joaquin put on a masterclass to take down the duo of Divyam and Mayanl 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 and hand Indonesia the win.

The Indian youngsters have more to look forward to as the players will embark on their individual campaigns from July 12.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
