Home » Sports » 'India is Making the Right Moves': Anand Mahindra Hails Chess Stars on Independence Day
1-MIN READ

'India is Making the Right Moves': Anand Mahindra Hails Chess Stars on Independence Day

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 15:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Anand Mahindra hailed D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, took to social media to hail the performaces of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup.

He added that their achivement was more special on the eve of India’s 77th Independence Day.

“India is making the right moves…. A very special and Happy Independence Day to these 4 Masters of the Mind!," Anand Mahindra posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Monday stunned Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi via the tie-breaker to reach the quarterfinals of the FIDE Chess World Cup here.

He defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in the 10-minute rapid segment of the tie-break to qualify for the quarterfinals for a second time.

Gujrathi joins a trio of fellow Indians — D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi — in the last eight, a first for the country.

Gujrathi and Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. He will meet Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals.

Asked about four Indians featuring in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, Gujrathi said, “We are doing very well, what can I say! Everybody is showing very high level of play.

“Pragg defeated Hikaru which is not easy. Arjun was very clinical with his wins, especially against Sindarov. Gukesh won with Black against Wang Hao, which is never easy."

Gukesh had on Sunday set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa will meet Erigaisi.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte.
  1. anand mahindra
  2. Chess
  3. D Gukesh
  4. R Praggnanandhaa
  5. Arjun Erigaisi
  6. FIDE world cup
first published:August 15, 2023, 15:33 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 15:33 IST