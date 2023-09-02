CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Sets Up Hockey 5s Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan After Beating Malaysia 10-4 In Semi-Final
India Sets Up Hockey 5s Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan After Beating Malaysia 10-4 In Semi-Final

Published By: Siddarth Sriram

IANS

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 15:13 IST

Oman

The Indian Team confirmed their spot in the final after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the semifinal on Saturday.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take on traditional rivals Pakistan in the inaugural Men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.

The Indian Team confirmed their spot after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the semifinal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the Final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first Semi-Final. India’s previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the Elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.

Mohammed Raheel (9′, 16′, 24′, 28′), Maninder Singh (2′), Pawan Rajbhar (13′), Sukhvinder (21′), Dipsan Tirkey (22′), Jugraj Singh (23′), and Gurjot Singh (29′) scored the goals for India, while Captain Ismail Abu (4′), Akhimullah Anuar (7′, 19′), Muhamad Din (19′) were on target for Malaysia.

With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
